BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were arrested Saturday morning after police say they tried stealing materials from a construction site in Brighton, Massachusetts.

Boston Police say the suspects, Jamal Stephen of Dorchester, and Lorenzo Beechman of Hyde Park, were arrested after officers spotted, “18 spools of copper wiring” they had loaded on Beechman’s pickup truck.

Police say neither one of the suspects had permission to be on the property.

Police say both Stephen and Beechman are being charged with “Breaking and Entering; Intent to Commit a Felony and Larceny.”

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.