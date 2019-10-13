Police: 1 person injured at Boca Raton mall, no active shooter

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police say a person with a possible gunshot wound has been located but there’s no active shooter at a Boca Raton mall that had been placed on a lockdown after reports of shots fired.

Boca Raton police tweeted that the person was taken to a medical center as SWAT teams continued a systematic search of the upscale Town Center mall Sunday afternoon. Authorities didn’t immediately identify the wounded person or say what exactly happened.

Nonetheless, they say there’s no active shooter though anyone still in the mall should shelter in place until officers evacuate them.

The police agency tweeted earlier Sunday urging people to avoid the mall. Some people posted video on social media showing what they said were cars streaming away as armed police arrived.

