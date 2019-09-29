ACI correctional officer stabbed by inmate

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) was stabbed by an inmate at the High Security facility Sunday morning.

The officer was able to restrain the inmate until other staff arrived to provide back-up, according to Department of Corrections Spokesperson J.R. Ventura.

The officer was transported to the hospital and treated for a wound. He has since been released.

The inmate is identified as David Catalano, who is serving a life sentence along with consecutive sentences.

State Police are currently investigating Sunday’s incident.

