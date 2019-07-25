Accuser told police EG cop threatened to ‘ruin her reputation’ with sex video

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The ex-girlfriend of a veteran police officer told state police he threatened to ruin her “professional reputation” through a series of text messages wrapped around a sex video screen-shot.

East Greenwich police officer Humberto Montalban, 58, was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic cyberstalking and cyberharassment for the text messages and pictures he allegedly sent to the accuser.

Montalban, of West Warwick was known as “Officer Bert” at Cole Middle School, where he was the school resource officer and he had worked for the Warwick Police Department for 25 years before he was hired in East Greenwich about 10 years ago.

It was June when his ex-girlfriend went to local and state police, alleging after she broke up with Montalban, he harassed her with text messages that included a screen-shot from a video of the couple engaged in a sex act.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, she told police she “consensually shared a personal image” with Montalbano several years ago.

“But any other explicit images of her that Montalban might have would have been taken without her knowledge or consent,” the document stated.

Montalban allegedly followed the explicit image with several short messages, including “Professional reputation” and her parents’ phone number.

Those and other texts were perceived by the woman and investigators as a threat Montalban would “ruin her professional reputation by sharing explicit videos or images with her colleagues or parents.”

The affidavit also alleges Montalban threatened to contact the woman’s current boyfriend.

One string included in the affidavit indicated the woman pleaded with Montalban not to share the pictures and information from their relationship.

“Bert, please,” one message said. “Please don’t do this.”

She later texted, “I’m sorry.”

“You will be!” Montalban responded.

Montalban has not responded to requests for comment.

He is the second East Greenwich police officer arrested within the last two months and the third placed on administrative leave within about a year.

Last month, Mark Edmonds, 25, resigned after he was charged by Pawtucket Police with three domestic violence felonies for allegedly choking and pointing a gun at his wife.

Edmonds has not entered a plea in that case.

Last April, Scott Cole, 30, was arrested for a DUI in West Warwick and has since served an alternative sentence for that crime through the state veterans court.

Last August, Cole was placed on administrative leave after a woman claimed the officer texted her lewd pictures and propositioned her for sex only hours after Cole arrested her for DUI.

The town did try to terminate Cole, but that process ended this year, and Cole is back on duty.

The accuser in the Montalban case has an active restraining order against him.

Montalban is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

