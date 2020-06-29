4th Of July Forecast Outlook

Independence Day is fast approaching and we have an early look at the forecast for the long holiday weekend. Overall, temperatures will be close to or slightly above average with highs in the low 80’s starting on Friday and lasting right through the weekend. The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees.

Your pool forecast is above and it’s a great one! Friday will feel like summer with highs in the low 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday will be even better with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80’s. Sunday we’ll still be lookin’ good with highs right around 81. A spot afternoon shower or storm may try to sneak in but we’re staying optimistic that things will stay dry.

Here are some simple grilling options. Burgers, hot dogs, steak, and veggies are on my list but in no particular order. Fun fact: I am a big burger fan! No matter what you choose to grill, the weather will cooperate. To see our full 7-day forecast, click here.

This weekend’s forecast is also GREAT beach weather. So, if you plan on catching some waves or catching some sun, be sure to pack our three key things. Sunscreen, coming in at the top of our list as the UV index will be high. In addition, sunglasses are a must as lots of sunshine is expected all weekend long. Lastly, a cold beverage to help stay you hydrated & keep cool in the summer sun. For more information visit our Ocean, Bay, & Beach section.

Check out our muggy meter! Look at how it drops down to comfy levels right in time for the holiday weekend. With highs around 80, lots of sunshine, and dew points in the 50’s. A spectacular holiday weekend forecast is in sight.

