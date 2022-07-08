Top Scoops 2002: Nomination Promo Pack

Congratulations on being nominated to The Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022 ballot, your chance to be crowned the best local ice cream shop in your county!

The voting period is officially started so promote your nomination and urge your loyal customers to vote for you on WPRI.com/topscoops. We’re helping you out by providing downloadable signs, posters, and a social media graphic.

Download, print, distribute and of course use your own creative ways to help people check the ballot for your shop!

DOWNLOAD GRAPHICS HERE: Social Media Graphic | 8.5″x11″/8″x10″ Sign | Full-size Poster (PDF)

Remember, voting runs from July 8 through August 19, so spread the word and show the world who’s got the Top Scoops!

VOTE HERE »

Voting runs from July 8 – August 19 2022 | Voting ends on Friday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m.