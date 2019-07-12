FBI Boston chief weighs in on state of mob

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The heads of the FBI’s Boston office and U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island were in the WPRI studios for a wide-ranging interview on federal law enforcement priorities in the region.

Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta and U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman covered topics from national security to public corruption. Bonavolonta, a veteran agent, worked a large-scale organized crime case out of New York years ago.

In the above video, Target 12 investigator Tim White asks Bonavolonta about the state of organized crime in the country.