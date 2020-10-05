This October join the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Providence Drive-In on Wednesday, October 21 starting at 7:00p.m. at the historic Rustic Drive-In in North Smithfield. Survivors, caregivers, and community members interested in this one-of-a-kind Making Strides experience are asked to donate $75 to attend. Spaces are limited.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has always been more than a walk – it is a movement. Because of the pandemic, this fall may look different, but the community’s passion to end breast cancer must stay the same. The impact of COVID-19 will reduce our ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020 – the Society’s lowest investment this century if current trends continue. Communities, survivors, and caregivers are encouraged to rally around the fight and help raise crucial funds.

Funds raised through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer enable the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

Learn more at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/ProvidenceRI.

