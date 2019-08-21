What is I told you one blood donation can help save as many as three lives.

This morning Kara LeBlanc, Marketing Communication Manager for The Rhode Island Blood Center and Greg Horton, Sales Director for “Whalers Brewing Company” joined us to tell us how you can get a pint for a pint.

You’ll also have a chance to win tickets to see the Patriots.

Six local breweries are teaming up to encourage Rhode Islanders to donate blood during the summer months, a notoriously difficult time to ensure a steady blood supply.

During the month of August, all presenting donors at Rhode Island Blood Center’s six blood and platelet donation centers who are 21 or older can choose to receive a coupon for a free pint of beer.

Participating breweries include Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown, Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly, Foolproof in Pawtucket, The Guild in Pawtucket, Proclamation Ale Company in Warwick, and Newport Craft Brewing Co. in Newport.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

