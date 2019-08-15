The schedule of what’s happening on The Rhode Show

This Week: August 12th-16th, 2019

MONDAY: We’re celebrating World Elephant Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

TUESDAY: Why booking a trip to Europe during the off-season can be both smart and enjoyable.

WEDNESDAY: Get back into the school routines with healthy and delicious school lunch ideas.

THURSDAY: Helping you plan a weekend full of fun with our Eye on RI.

FRIDAY: We’re live all morning long in Newport with rich history at Fort Adams!

UPCOMING – SAVE THE DATE & DON’T MISS: