The Rhode Home: Horace Mann Educational Associates

Today on the Rhode Home, we spoke with Doug MacPherson from Horace Mann Educational Associates and NIROPE, Ron and Pete from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses.
Cardi’s offers so many different mattress technology choices from Nature’s Rest, Tempurpedic, Nectar, Beauty Rest Black and more.
Their mattress team guides you through the Test Rest process of latex, memory foam, innerspring, hybrids, for proper body alignment, comfort and personal temperature regulation.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.