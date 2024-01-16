PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In less than two weeks, millions of Americans can start filing their taxes for the 2024 filing season.

One change that won’t be happening this year involves transactions through apps like Venmo PayPal. Yet, people will still need to take steps to prepare for that next year.

Originally, businesses with more than 200 transactions and over $20,000 had to file a 1099-K, but the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act lowered the threshold to just $600.

“It caused a lot of uproar in the small business community and even third-party processers said, ‘We’re not even ready to do this,'” Warwick-based tax expert Greg Porcaro explained.

In response, the IRS once again delayed the change, and then set the threshold at $5,000 for the next tax filing season, according to Porcaro.

“I know they’ve kicked the can down a couple times,” he said. “I don’t foresee that again.”

The change will impact how people categorize their transactions on apps this year, whether or not they own a business. That’s because business transactions can take a lot of forms, including selling a piece of furniture or a used car.

That means any person who makes a transaction of $5,000 or more on an app like Venmo will have to classify it as a business transaction. If it is a business transaction, they will receive a 1099-K. But if it’s not, people will need to make sure it’s labeled correctly in the app.

“You can designate it as a non-business transaction, and if you do that, it won’t show up on a 1099-K,” Porcaro said.

Tax season begins Jan. 29. The deadline to file in Rhode Island and most of the U.S. is April 15, but in Massachusetts it’s April 17.

