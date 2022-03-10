PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Rhode Islanders are waiting a year or more to get decisions from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management for applications to undertake projects near wetlands.

The result is wetlands permitting applications — which vary from house additions to multimillion-dollar town projects — are left in limbo until DEM can catch up.

State Rep. Michael Chippendale told Target 12 he’s heard from constituents in Foster, Glocester and Coventry for years about problems with their applications.

“They’re waiting a year and a half just to even hear back from DEM on their application to construct,” Chippendale said.

But Chippendale added that DEM isn’t the problem.

“We don’t fund them properly, so they just don’t have the people who can handle the volume of work they get for wetlands,” he said.

(Story continues below)

DEM data shows the department received 404 freshwater wetlands applications in 2021.

DEM spokesperson Michael Healey told Target 12 it takes the eight staff members roughly four months on average to address basic applications, where wetlands are nearby but not impacted. Healey said the same applications only took around 50 days to handle in 2016.

But Healey said for formal applications, which involve a wetlands buffer zone, the average wait is a year. He said it’s been that long since 2018.

“The biggest factor in the length of time needed to evaluate applications is lack of staff resources,” Healey told Target 12 in a statement.

Norbert Therien has been a land surveyor in Rhode Island for decades and works with applicants and the state to resolve wetland application issues.

“People look to us,” he said. “We submit everything, and you don’t get a response from the state for several months. … So everything comes to a crashing halt.”

Therien said he’s had wetlands applications take up to 18 months to be approved.

He pointed to a project he worked on in North Smithfield, where a mosque submitted a formal application that involved a nearby stream. The approval process took 14 months.

Healey said the application had “at least two technical deficiencies” that the applicant needed to correct, but Therien said there were no deficiencies; he said the DEM misread the application.

“They didn’t find anything wrong with it,” Therien said. “They didn’t visit the site — for a formal application.”

Therien called DEM the stewards of the state’s wetlands but said the department has too few staff members to do its job as effectively as it needs to.

Wetlands biologist Scott Rabideau’s business operates in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Like Therien, he said he works with applicants to navigate the wetlands permitting process.

He said more and more property developments in Rhode Island require wetlands permitting.

“The common phrase is: the good land has all been used up,” Rabideau said about his work in Rhode Island. “I have had projects that have taken up to two years.”

Rabideau said in Massachusetts, most wetlands applications can be completed within a three-month timeframe.

If Rhode Island’s DEM had more funding and added staff, he said the state could produce similar results as its neighbor to the north.

And help for DEM could be on the way.

Gov. Dan McKee’s state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year calls for creating six additional positions at DEM, including three who would work on wetlands permitting. Lawmakers are currently reviewing the plan.

McKee spokesperson Alana O’Hare said those positions “will help DEM in its critical permitting, compliance inspection, and enforcement capacities to better manage and protect Rhode Island’s natural resources.”

Rabideau told Target 12 those additional DEM positions are especially needed because DEM’s wetlands regulations will change July 1, 2022, increasing the size of buffer zones.