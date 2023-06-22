PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Smart Green Solar LLC CEO Jasjit Gotra is expressing frustration with R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha, who is suing the company for allegedly taking advantage of customers.

Gotra said he is “dumbfounded” by the allegations and argued he’s already resolved many of the issues detailed in the complaint Neronha filed Wednesday in R.I. Superior Court.

“This is wrongful prosecution,” he told Target 12 during an interview.

Neronha has accused the company and Gotra of engaging in a pattern of unfair and deceptive trade practices targeting Rhode Island solar panel customers. His office declined to respond to Gotra’s criticisms Thursday, but Neronha previously called the business tactics “deeply concerning.”

“As alleged, the defendants deceived and took financial advantage of Rhode Islanders who were looking to do the right thing and ‘go green,’ leaving them with significantly less than they bargained for,” Neronha said in a statement.

Neronha accused Smart Green of misleading customers into believing they would receive a federal Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit worth up to 30% of the purchase price on solar panel systems, describing it as an “IOU” from the feds. In reality, however, many didn’t qualify for the tax credit — or wouldn’t receive it in full.

At the same time, the company worked with third-party lenders to lock customers into loans carrying payments that would balloon by 133% if customers failed to pay 30% of the loan within a year and a half.

Gotra rejected the allegations saying they didn’t make sense, arguing hundreds of customers did receive the tax credit and they’d settled disputes with those that hadn’t.

“We’ve had 2,900 customers go through this tax cycle and have four complaints that we’ve settled,” he said.

The lawsuit also alleged customers didn’t have the opportunity to review their contracts and were not advised of the company’s three-day cancellation policy. Gotra said that’s not true.

“I have allowed 500 plus customers to cancel within or outside of the [three-day cancellation policy],” he said.

Neronha lawsuit laid out a series of examples of customers feeling like they were misled by the company, including a blind man who said he paid for more solar panels than were installed.

“What consumers were left with was financing costs that were greater than they expected, federal tax credits that didn’t amount to what it should have been and then the energy savings didn’t cover the existing costs,” Neronha explained.

Gotra said he felt like the lawsuit was more about Neronha and his reputation rather than the business owner’s company, adding that he plans to fight the allegations in court.

“We don’t do things because we hate our community or want to get a one up,” Gotra said. “We do things because this is who we are. We care about our community.”

The complaint also noted Gotra reached a $9.8 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission in 2020 after the federal regulator accused his previous company of illegal telemarketing and obtaining credit reports.

Gotra said he already took ownership of that issue, and that it shouldn’t apply to the current legal dispute.

Sarah Guernelli (sguernelli@wpri.com) is the consumer investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.