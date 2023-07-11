PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The twin sisters accused of killing their father inside their Woonsocket home earlier this year are facing new charges, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

Target 12 obtained the indictment handed up by the Providence County Grand Jury last week, which shows Danielle and Jennifer Pamula are now facing conspiracy and animal cruelty charges, along with domestic violence charges.

The 38-year-old twin sisters are each charged with murder in the January death of 70-year-old Joseph Pamula.

Jennifer was charged two days after her father’s death, but her sister Danielle wasn’t charged until almost two months later.

Court records show the conspiracy and animal cruelty charges were filed in April, but stem from Jan. 30, when police discovered Joseph Pamula stabbed and bludgeoned in their kitchen.

Danielle previously told investigators that her sister had been arguing with their father, who reportedly claimed he wanted to sell the house and get rid of their 12 cats.

Detective James Dybala, who responded to the Pamula home that night, described the residence as “deplorable and uninhabitable.” In court, Dybala said there were numerous cats in cages stacked to the ceiling upstairs and trash scattered throughout the home.

According to the indictment, the sisters “did willfully, intentionally, maliciously, recklessly and or knowingly authorize or permit cats to be subjected to unnecessary torture, suffering or cruelty.”

The sisters are scheduled to be arraigned in Providence Superior Court on July 26.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.