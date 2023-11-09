PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a stunning decision, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt resigned Wednesday amid rising scrutiny over a controversial land deal, Target 12 has confirmed.

The mayor, first elected in 2013, sent a resignation letter stamped at 2:48 p.m. by the City Clerk’s office. She attributed the abrupt decision to health concerns, pointing to April when she collapsed during a news conference.

“In the months since then I have done the best to continue the work I was elected to do and have accomplished for the past 10 years here in our beloved city,” Baldelli-Hunt wrote in the letter addressed to “the citizens of Woonsocket.”

“Unfortunately, my health issues have not been resolved as I hoped and the effects on me, as well as my family, have impacted my ability to continue to move the city forward,” she added.

But the resignation also comes amid a growing scandal tied to a land deal she struck with a former business associate. As Target 12 first reported last month, Baldelli-Hunt steered $1.1 million in city-controlled federal funds to purchase five acres of vacant land off Mendon Road.

The land, which was most recently assessed at less than $200,000, was sold to the city by a company owned by Raymond Bourque, a well-known real estate developer who the mayor once borrowed money from personally and listed as her employer in 2011.

The $1.1 million deal drew the ire of the Woonsocket City Council, as members reportedly never knew about its existence until it was closed. And the city solicitor — who was also unaware — quickly moved to reverse the transaction. He said earlier this week Bourque’s attorney returned the $1.1 million, and the city is in the process of transferring the land dead back to Bourque.

Baldelli-Hunt, who has not answered questions about the deal since Target 12 first reported about it, did not immediately respond to another request for comment Thursday. In her letter, she said “the time has come for me to address my health and the well-being of my family.”

“As much as I love the City of Woonsocket and all of you, I must reorder my priorities to suit the current circumstances,” Baldelli-Hunt wrote. “For the first time in my decade of service to the city, my health and my family must come first.”

Baldelli-Hunt, a 61-year-old Democrat, has been a vote-winning Woonsocket politician for over a decade, first as a four-term state lawmaker and then since 2013 as mayor.

But she has also been a controversial figure at times, culminating in a vote last fall by the City Council to remove her from office. She won back the office soon after since she was already running unopposed for re-election.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

