Woman convicted of conning friends and family requests prison release until pandemic ends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman formerly of East Greenwich who pleaded guilty to federal charges that she swindled friends and family out of millions of dollars, is asking the courts to release her to home confinement amid concerns she will contract the coronavirus.

Monique Brady, 45, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in February. She has been in custody since her arrest in April 2019.

On Friday her attorney filed an “emergency motion for release to home confinement,” and asked that Brady be able to self-report to federal prison when the pandemic is over.

Brady is currently awaiting transfer to a federal prison in Danbury, Conn., from the women’s prison at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston. The motion states that Federal Bureau of Prisons has “cancelled all moves until further notice.”

Brady pledged to remain under 24-hour home confinement with an electronic monitoring device at an undisclosed home in Providence (her East Greenwich home sold while her criminal case was playing out).

“The defendant now asks the Court to reconsider her request, in light of the current public health emergency,” Brady’s motion states. “Conditions of confinement create the ideal environment for the transmission of contagious disease.”

Brady argues that incarcerated individuals “are at special risk of infection, given their living situations.”

The motion said nine inmates and two correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, where she has been assigned to serve out her sentence.

Brady also argued the state is already set to release other inmates because of the pandemic. Late last month, the R.I. Public Defenders office petitioned the Supreme Court to release all inmates facing 90 days or less in custody. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell ordered expedited hearings for those inmates who fit that criteria.

“If Ms. Brady’s request is granted, she will reside in Providence, until the COVID-19 threat has subsided,” the motion says.

In February, U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell sentenced Brady to eight years, calling the range she committed “simply beyond belief.”

Prosecutors said Brady bilked 23 victims in all, most of them close family and friends.

At the time, McConnell denied Brady’s request to self-report to prison agreeing with a lower court ruling that she was a flight risk.

Right before her arrest, investigators learned Brady bought a one-way ticket to Vietnam, and was planning on going to the country with her family court attorney, Kevin Heitke, with whom she was having an affair.

Brady claimed she was going to visit an ailing grandmother, who has since died.

At sentencing McConnell said he did not buy the excuse and agreed with prosecutors that Brady was attempting to flee.

Prosecutors have until April 17 to respond to the request.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook