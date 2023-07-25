PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman at the center of the Matos campaign signature scandal is breaking her silence, claiming she never forged names on nomination papers now under investigation.

Holly McClaren’s attorney John Grasso told Target 12 the congressional campaign for Sabina Matos reached out to McClaren to “provide an outreach team to secure nomination signatures.” As a result, Grasso said McClaren assembled a team of “four or five people,” who were sent to cities and towns in the 1st Congressional District to collect signatures for Matos’ nomination papers.

“Holly personally secured many nomination signatures herself, but she did not collect signatures in each of the cities and towns from which signatures were collected,” Grasso wrote in a statement. “Some of the team returned the nomination papers to Holly, and Holly delivered those nomination papers to the Matos Campaign.”

The comments come as R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha is leading an investigation into the signatures, which were first flagged by election officials in Jamestown as potentially fraudulent.

Target 12 also tracked down several people in Newport, Barrington, and Cranston (which is outside the congressional district) who said their names were forged on the paperwork.

The nomination papers under scrutiny were signed by McClaren as the person who gathered the signatures, and notarized by Matos campaign spokesperson Evan England.

Grasso said some of the nomination papers were delivered to the Matos campaign directly, and McClaren did not hand the paperwork over to any individual cities or towns, which are responsible for vetting whether the names and signatures qualify to be counted.

“The last time Holly saw any of the nomination papers that she delivered to the Campaign was when she handed them over to Campaign staff,” Grasso wrote.

The statement also took aim at the Matos campaign, arguing the lieutenant governor’s organization “did not provide Holly or team members with any training, nor did it provide any written instruction as it related to collecting signatures.”

Brexton Isaacs, the campaign manager for Matos, had previously said they gave written instructions to each person gathering signatures for the candidate. Matos is one of 12 Democrats seeking to replace former Congressman David Cicilline.

“Holly had no reason to believe that any of the signatures on any of the nomination papers that she turned over to the Matos Campaign were not legitimate,” Grasso said.

The Matos campaign staffers have said they have a written agreement or contract with McClaren. Grasso said the campaign agreed to paying her $15,800 and that she’d so far only received one payment totaling $5,265.

Matos held a news conference on Friday where she said she was “deeply sorry” for what has happened. But she placed much of the blame on McClaren, saying the campaign hired the woman’s company — Harmony Solutions — to collect the signatures now under investigation.

“Let’s be clear: My campaign is not under investigation,” Matos said. “A vendor hired by my campaign is under investigation.”

Matos also expressed frustration with McClaren, saying she and Harmony Solutions “…betrayed the trust of [her] campaign and may have broken the law.”

Grasso said he is reaching out to Neronha’s office “to participate in any investigation.” He said his client has not yet been questioned by investigators. The R.I. State Police have also joined the investigation.

Despite the questions swirling around the potentially fraudulent signatures, the lieutenant governor’s name will appear on the ballot for the September primary election, according to the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office. Matos told reporters on Friday she has no intention to drop out of the race.

Each congressional candidate was required to collect 500 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. State election officials reported Matos collected more than 700, although it remains unclear how many of them could be fraudulent.

“I’m going to defend my name and my family’s name to the end,” Matos said. “I’m going to stay in this campaign because they need people like me to go to Washington and fight for every Rhode Islander.”

The R.I. Board of Elections last week voted to refer all Matos nomination papers to the attorney general, asking Neronha to respond within 30 days.

Neronha pushed back on the request, arguing it’s not his job to validate signatures, and that his criminal investigation wouldn’t be confined to any type of timetable.

“This is not a lane I should be in,” Neronha said on Friday. “I’m not really sure why they’re asking me to do this in the first place.”

The state’s top prosecutor has since been in contact with the state election officials, and Neronha spokesperson Brian Hodge said Monday they are still examining the full scope of “any alleged misconduct as it pertains to the signatures gathered and submitted to local boards of canvassers on behalf of Lt. Governor Sabina Matos.”

“This office conducts criminal investigations, and accordingly will not be involved in signature verification for the purpose whether an individual should appear on a ballot,” Hodge said in a statement. “That is a role for local boards of canvassers and the board of elections. As with all criminal investigations, there is no timeline or deadline.

McClaren is at the center of the controversy, but she’s not the only one who submitted papers currently under scrutiny.

Another person working for the campaign named Shanna Gallagher submitted nomination papers in East Providence. The paperwork contained the names and signatures of all five East Providence City Council members, who each told Target 12 they never signed the paperwork.

Gallagher declined to comment when contacted by phone last week.

