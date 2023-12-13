PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Washington Bridge shutdown could not come at a worse time for small businesses like Frog and Toad on Hope Street in Providence.

“Like most retailers, the holiday season is everything for our fiscal year,” said co-owner Asher Schofield. “So any disruption at this time is really damaging for all these small businesses.”

The disruption in question: the abrupt closure of Interstate 195 West at the Washington Bridge on Monday, due to safety concerns.

Schofield said he’s already seeing an impact on his business. He said Tuesday’s sales are half what they were on the same day last year.

However, with the help of other small businesses, he will be able to reach customers living in the East Bay.

Schofield told 12 News the owner of Warren-based restaurant Rhody Roots has offered to act as a pickup spot for customers who order through Frog and Toad’s website.

“Just to make things more convenient and easy for our holiday shoppers who can’t get to us,” he said. “I thought that was an incredible solution.

It comes as the United States Postal Service is also trying to figure out how to get around the bridge traffic less than two weeks before Christmas.

“Our logistics team is currently looking at all of our options and putting contingencies in place, including adding additional transportation runs, to minimize any impact to our customers,” said USPS spokesperson Steve Doherty.

In the meantime, taxi drivers like Ramon Peguero with Providence Taxi are avoiding the traffic altogether.

Peguero usually crosses the bridge to Barrington or East Providence, but because minutes matter in his line of work, he’s staying in Providence.

“I haven’t gone over there because it will probably take one hour,” he said. “So it’s kind of difficult.”

He’s hoping the bridge will be fixed soon, but he wants to know how this happened.

“This is taxpayers,” he said. “This is money that comes from out of my pocket. From your pocket.”

The Rhode Island Commerce Secretary has put together a helpline for local businesses at 401-521-HELP as well as an online form.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.