PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman’s car is practically undriveable after she claims debris from a construction project on the Washington Bridge smashed her windshield around 8 a.m. Friday.

“It was almost like a gunshot,” said Colleen Palombo as she described what happened.

The concrete pieces left a hole in the windshield on the driver’s side, broken glass in her lap and damage on the roof.

It wasn’t until later that day she realized there was more than just broken glass on her car.

“I’ve got chunks of concrete on my car so … it had to be debris,” she told Target 12.

Palombo believes the debris is from an ongoing construction project on the Washington Bridge. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) confirms workers were doing overnight construction.

The spokesperson said workers heard some noises, went to investigate and saw that the car had left.

The construction workers then found a golf ball sized piece of debris, which might have been the result of their work.

Palombo said she pulled over after the crash and called 911, but was told to file a report with the police and RIDOT.

Despite the damage to her car, Palombo said she wasn’t hurt and she’s glad she was wearing sunglasses.

However, she hopes this doesn’t happen to others.

“People drive under that bridge, they ride bikes under that bridge, they walk under that bridge,” she said. “What if one of them gets hit with a piece of this? That would have been really bad.”

Palombo’s car was towed Monday morning and she’s waiting for a repair shop to take a look at it.

