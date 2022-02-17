PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Department of Human Services Interim Director Celia Blue testified the state agency has roughly 150 unfilled positions during a sometimes contentious House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday.

Blue, testifying on her second-to-last day in the position, said DHS has 974 total positions. Earlier this month, Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced she would be resigning from her position.

Target 12 first reported in December that some Rhode Islanders were waiting months to get approval from DHS for their applications for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

In January, Target 12 obtained data showing the number of SNAP recipients statewide dropped since 2020, despite nationwide demand increasing. The discrepancy raised questions about access to food assistance and staffing issues at DHS.

DHS call center data for December showed their phones rang 82,299 times that month. The call center was open a total of 143 hours in December. That averages out to 575 calls each hour the call center was open.

Over the course of a two-hour long hearing, several state representatives used their time to share their frustrations with DHS, with Blue and her staff facing a barrage of questions.

Rep. Edith Ajello, D-Providence, referenced news coverage from November, which noted call wait times at DHS were between two and three hours.

“You tell us now that you’ve got it down below two hours?” Ajello asked.

“On average, yes we have,” Blue said. “It’s still not where we need to be, and we accept that.”

Blue said the agency is especially focused on filling 71 open positions that specifically help people with things like SNAP benefits. She said it takes three to six months on average to fill one of those positions.

“Why didn’t you see this coming?” Ajello questioned. “You know what the state hiring policies are.”

DHS offices statewide were closed for most in-person services until mid-January, well after the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles and Department of Labor and Training reopened for in-person services with reservations.

Blue said DHS is in the early stages of creating a reservation-based system for appointments.

“How come you guys are in the early stages when DMV is up and running and has been for well over a year?” asked Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington.

“My understanding is that is the model that was built years ago,” Blue responded.

DHS will be led on an acting basis by Yvette Mendes, who is currently chief of staff in the R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services, following Blue’s departure.