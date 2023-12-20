PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Colorado Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the presidential primary ballot was already tested in Rhode Island.

But it ended differently.

Earlier this year, presidential Republican write-in candidate John Anthony Castro of Texas filed a lawsuit in Rhode Island U.S. District Court arguing that Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol barred him from being able to hold elected office. He pointed to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

But U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell last month tossed out the lawsuit, ruling in favor of Trump and R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore (who was also named as a defendant). He cited the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had ruled one week earlier a similar case brought by Castro in New Hampshire lacked standing.

The upshot of the 33-page decision penned by the appellate court’s Chief Judge David Barron was Castro had failed to show that he had suffered harm because Trump was on the ballot in New Hampshire. Barron wrote that Castro had not filed official paperwork to be an official candidate in the Granite State, and instead billed himself as a write-in candidate.

“We do not see how Castro can show that at the time he was ‘competing in the same arena’ with the former President,” Barron wrote, “And that he stood to be ‘adversely affected [in that arena] by the challenged government action.’”

Based on the appellate court ruling, McConnell dismissed the case in Rhode Island in a one-page judgment.

The Colorado case was different, however, because it was a complaint brought by voters in that state rather than a write-in candidate who the court deemed had no legal traction. In other words, registered voters in Colorado had standing.

The Trump campaign will undoubtedly appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Indeed, the high court in Colorado anticipated as much and stayed the order to remove Trump’s name from the ballot in anticipation that it will play out in Washington, D.C.

Yet legal scholars expect the Colorado decision could spur legal action elsewhere, or even by election officials in blue states, who may point to that precedent to try and block Trump from appearing on primary ballots.

But Rhode Island’s top election official is not planning to take that route. Amore spokesperson Faith Chybowski said the office “is not seeking to have Donald Trump disqualified from the primary ballot in Rhode Island.”

“As long as former President Trump meets Rhode Island’s ballot qualification requirements, and there are not further court rulings to the contrary, he will be included on the ballot as would any other qualifying candidate,” Chybowski wrote in an email. “Secretary Amore and the R.I. Department of State remain committed to upholding ballot access laws and will follow the rulings of the courts.”

In the statement, Amore said Trump’s “rhetoric” and what took place on Jan. 6, “represent a real threat to our democracy.” But added, “It is not the role of the secretary of state’s office to litigate constitutional challenges.”

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.