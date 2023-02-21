PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With Congressman David Cicilline’s bombshell announcement that he’s leaving Washington, D.C., to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s political community is abuzz with the prospect of who might replace him.

Announcements started rolling in within hours of the news coming out, as the Democratic congressman is planning to leave office in the spring and a special election will be held to replace him.

Here’s a breakdown of the people who have already expressed interest, along with others who are either in the mix or being talked about as potential candidates.

Exploring

Helena Foulkes , former CVS executive and 2022 gubernatorial candidate (Democrat)

, former CVS executive and 2022 gubernatorial candidate (Democrat) Sabina Matos , Rhode Island lieutenant governor (Democrat)

, Rhode Island lieutenant governor (Democrat) Dawn Euer , R.I. Senate Judiciary Committee chair (Democrat)

, R.I. Senate Judiciary Committee chair (Democrat) Maria Rivera , Central Falls mayor (Democrat)

, Central Falls mayor (Democrat) Sandra Cano , State senator (Democrat)

, State senator (Democrat) Meghan Kallman , State senator (Democrat)

, State senator (Democrat) Cynthia Mendes, Former state senator and 2022 lieutenant governor candidate (Democrat)

Not ruling it out

Nellie Gorbea , former secretary of state and 2022 gubernatorial candidate (Democrat)

, former secretary of state and 2022 gubernatorial candidate (Democrat) Peter Neronha , Rhode Island attorney general and former Rhode Island U.S. attorney (Democrat)

, Rhode Island attorney general and former Rhode Island U.S. attorney (Democrat) Joseph Shekarchi , R.I. House speaker (Democrat)

, R.I. House speaker (Democrat) Gabe Amo , President Obama official (Democrat)

, President Obama official (Democrat) Jessica de la Cruz , R.I. Senate Minority Leader (Republican)

, R.I. Senate Minority Leader (Republican) Katherine Kazarian , State representative (Democrat)

, State representative (Democrat) Allan Fung , former Cranston mayor, two-time gubernatorial candidate and one-time congressional candidate (Republican)

, former Cranston mayor, two-time gubernatorial candidate and one-time congressional candidate (Republican) Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung , State representative (Republican)

, State representative (Republican) Donald Grebien , Pawtucket mayor (Democrat)

, Pawtucket mayor (Democrat) Bob DaSilva, East Providence mayor (Democrat)

Not interested