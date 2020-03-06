Westport detective in rape case accused of having ‘relationship’ with victim

WESTPORT, MASS. (WPRI) — A pair of Westport investigations became intertwined Friday when the lead investigator in a rape case was accused of having a personal relationship with the alleged victim, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

A motion filed in Fall River District Court alleges Det. Jeffrey Majewski of the Westport Police Department was having a relationship with the same woman that police suspect is the victim in the Kevin Nunes sexual assault case.

Majewski was the lead investigator in the Nunes case when he was placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation.

The relationship “may very will be indicative of a biased, defective investigation that infects the entire process,” according to the motion filed by Nunes’ attorney Kevin Reddington.

The discovery motion requesting evidence in the case did not indicate when the relationship started.

Nunes, 48, an employee of the Dartmouth, Mass., Water Department, was charged in January with rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Majewski was placed on paid administrative leave last month for what department officials said was “a consensual relationship with two women.”

Majewski blamed the administrative leave on an ex-girlfriend.

“I was told by an ex-girlfriend she wasn’t going to be happy until I lost my job and ended up on the other side of the news,” Majewski said at the time.

In an email today Majewski said he “cannot comment any further than my comments last week.”

Westport Police Department has yet to respond to a request for comment on the motion.

Nunes and Reddington declined to comment after a brief hearing on Friday.

Eyewitness News will have more on this story tonight, starting at 5.

If you have something for Target 12 to investigate send Walt an email at wbuteau@wpri.com and you can follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.