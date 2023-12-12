PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The closure of the Washington Bridge on I-195 West is putting a strain on already stressed police operations, as well as city budgets, with overtime costs expected to soar due to major detours.

An internal memo to Providence police staff sent Monday night informed officers the department was going to need to ramp up staffing to handle traffic details tied to the influx of cars being diverted away from the bridge.

“The Providence Police Department will be deploying its resources over the course of the next several weeks to assist RIDOT with a new traffic pattern due to the recent 195 bridge closure,” Lt. Charles Viera wrote to uniformed personnel. “At this time I have been asked to develop a schedule for the a.m. and p.m. commutes over the course of the next several weeks.”

He said the shifts would be on an overtime and callback basis, which is when an officer is off the clock and called in.

The early estimate was an additional 15 Providence officers would be needed to work the morning commute and the same number in the evening. The extra staffing would include one additional officer-in-charge, another sergeant and 13 police officers per extra shift.

But police officials have not landed on an exact number they will need to get through the crisis on a daily basis, and it could be a moving target based on the needs on any given day and staffing.

What is clear, however, is the extra staffing will be a significant and unplanned expense for the city. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said he already discussed making sure city taxpayers get reimbursed in a conference call he and other mayors had with Gov. Dan McKee.

“It wasn’t so much a question as it was more of a statement that we need to be reimbursed,” Smiley said. “It doesn’t matter to me how Providence gets reimbursed – whether it’s state dollars or federal dollars — it’s our expectation that we get reimbursed for police detail costs.”

Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, said the governor has discussed the costs with Smiley as well as East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, adding “we’re exploring all options (federal and state) to cover these expenses.”

In East Providence, a city spokesperson said in the 24 hours since the bridge closure, the department added an additional 23 officers on top of their normal allotment of a dozen on patrol.

R.I. State Police Col. Darnell Weaver said he added 13 extra troopers Monday night, and as of Tuesday the agency had seven working traffic details on I-195 and assisting on local roadways.

The increased demand comes as many departments are struggling to fill their regular shifts at a time of a national downturn in police recruitment.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for Providence Police, said in an email the department has 15 vacancies, but the number does not include those who are out injured or sick.

To fill the gaps, the mayor said police leaders have had to force some officers to work overtime.

“That is a burden on these families,” Smiley said. “These men and women on the Police Department, they’ve got a stressful job, families at home, and anytime we have to mandatorily hold someone over is a burden and we acknowledge that.”