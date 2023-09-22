EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Legendary Rhode Island journalist Jack White, who spent two decades as WPRI 12’s chief investigative reporter, was posthumously inducted into the Rhode Island Radio & TV Hall of Fame on Sept. 21.

White, who died in 2005 at age 63, was honored for his many achievements in journalism, from his Pulitzer-winning scoop about President Nixon’s taxes to his Emmy-winning years chronicling Buddy Cianci and the New England Mafia.

In the above video, 12 News reporter Ted Nesi and chief videographer Johnny Villella chronicle Jack White’s life and career.

In the below video, watch the acceptance speech that White’s son and successor at WPRI — Tim White — delivered on his family’s behalf.