PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Washington Bridge carrying I-195 West into Providence is one of 169 bridges considered in “poor” condition in Rhode Island, according to the most recent report by the state’s transportation agency.

But Rhode Island has made progress improving the condition of its bridges overall since 2016, when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo and lawmakers enacted an ambitious, expensive and controversial infrastructure-improvement program dubbed RhodeWorks.

At the time, the R.I. Department of Transportation reported as little as 75% of the state’s roughly 9 million square feet of bridge-deck area was considered “structurally sufficient.”

As of October, that metric had improved to nearly 85% sufficient, according to a Target 12 analysis of the reports.

Put another way, 247 of the state’s bridges were considered structurally deficient at the beginning of RhodeWorks. That number has since declined to 169, according to the reports.

When RhodeWorks launched six years ago, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association deemed Rhode Island to have the worst bridges in the country as a percentage of inventory. The latest ranking, released in August, showed the state’s bridge quality improved four places, to 46th among the 50 states.

When Raimondo announced the RhodeWorks initiative, she set a goal of getting Rhode Island’s bridges to 90% structural sufficiency within 10 years. With three years to go, the state is about 5 percentage points off from that goal.

However, the news of overall bridge improvements will come as little solace to the nearly 90,000 commuters now scrambling to find alternative routes and plans after the state abruptly closed the Washington Bridge on Monday night.

The bridge has been on the state’s structurally deficient list for years and was identified as a top priority to be repaired, alongside the I-95 viaduct next to the Providence Place mall and the 6/10 interchange.

But as Target 12 reported on Wednesday, contract disputes and legal battles delayed repairs on the Washington Bridge. Despite the current debacle, though, state leaders remain bullish the bridge is still on track to be substantially repaired by the fall of 2026, at an estimated cost of $78 million.

Meanwhile, one of the marquee – and more controversial – elements of RhodeWorks has been put on ice: tolling large commercial trucks to raise revenue for bridge and road maintenance.

In September 2022, Rhode Island U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry in a long-running lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Rhode Island’s new network of truck tolls.

Smith ruled the tolling program was unconstitutional and violated federal law. In response, the state immediately turned off the 12 tolling gantries at a dozen bridges across the state — the Washington Bridge among them.

The state has since appealed to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Oral arguments were heard in Boston on Sept. 13, but it’s unclear when the three-justice panel will issue a decision.