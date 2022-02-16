WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — When Sherman Elementary School first closed due to the discovery of widespread mold throughout the building, no one expected it would take more than a year for the issue to be remediated.

But Warwick Public Schools announced Tuesday that students won’t be able to return until at least December.

Sherman Elementary School’s 308 students have been learning at the Gorton administrative building since the mold was first discovered by a custodian last fall.

Steven Gothberg, the school department’s director of capital and construction projects, said the initial plan was to have students back in the building within a few months.

But once they started cleaning, Gothberg said they discovered the mold was essentially everywhere.

“It was growing on surfaces on the building,” he explained. “So yes, it was elevated.”

Gothberg said ongoing supply chain issues have also made it difficult to move forward with the renovations.

“We had certain items we had planned to do, but once we found additional materials that needed to be abated … that [caused] a delay,” Gothberg said.

The school department is planning to upgrade the entire school by adding new windows, ceiling, flooring and an HVAC system which they believe will prevent the mold from returning.

“We are ripping all the existing wood ceilings and everything out of the building,” Gothberg explained. “It should not grow back.”

The project has a price tag of more than $6 million.

The highest levels of mold were found in the auditorium, hall room 7, room 4 and hall 15, according to the analysis report obtained by Target 12.

Sherman Elementary School Principal Charlee McElroy said the students have adjusted well to their new classrooms.

“The teachers have created this atmosphere for these students that is colorful and happy,” McElroy said. “Everything they would have seen in their classrooms at Sherman school, they are seeing it here.”