Warren club, site of last week’s shooting, could lose liquor license

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) – The town of Warren is considering revoking the liquor license of the Italo-American Club, where one man was killed and another injured in a shooting last week.

In a letter dated one day after the Sept. 2 shooting, Town Clerk Sandrea Speroni informed the club’s officers the town council would be reviewing the liquor license. The club’s officers were asked to appear to show why the liquor license “should not be revoked.”

The letter cited the shooting last Thursday that claimed the life of the town’s assistant fire chief and seriously injured another man.

Police say Michael Ouellette, 37, shot and killed Brian Remy inside the club and also shot Justin Furtado, who was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Ouellette later exchanged gun fire with a Bristol police officer before Ouellette was found dead nearby.

The R.I. Department of Health said an autopsy revealed Ouellette died from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators have not said if the gunshot was self-inflicted or from the officer’s weapon.

Attorney Kevin Bristow, who is representing the club in the license hearing, said it is not unusual for a city or town to review a liquor license of an establishment where a serious crime took place.

“It’s my understanding there is a reason to review the liquor license because of the facts and circumstances of the shooting,” he said.

According to the most recent liquor license application, the Italo-American club was founded in 1933 and has 25 members. Ouellette is listed as the president, which Bristow acknowledged is also likely part of the town’s scrutiny.

Bristow said the firearm used in the shooting was not kept at the club and he was told witnesses say Ouellette “exchanged words” with someone in the club then left and returned with a gun.

The show cause hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday’s town council meeting at 6 p.m.

Remy, 66, was laid to rest on Thursday.