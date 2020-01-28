VIDEO: Target 12 gets access to State House office after state police inspection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After R.I. State Police responded to the State House Monday night based on a tip that documents may have been improperly removed from an office there, Target 12 was granted access to see the situation firsthand.

In the video above, Tim White is inside the offices of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services (JCLS), where a spokesperson says mold was discovered last week leading to the removal of all items.

The action comes as JCLS is under the microscope after Target 12 revealed House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello ordered an unusual performance audit of the R.I. Convention Center. The audit, which has since been canceled, coincided with a personnel investigation swirling around Mattiello’s friend, James Demers, who is the head of security at the Convention Center.

The House spokesperson says no documents were destroyed in the evacuation of the office and only furniture was tossed into a dumpster adjacent to the State House. A detective could be seen examining the contents of the dumpster Monday night.

