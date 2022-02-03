VIDEO: Off-duty Attleboro police chief seen shoving teen after hockey game

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A postgame confrontation after a high school hockey game is creating a stir in multiple communities after video posted to social media shows Attleboro’s off-duty police chief shoving a 17-year-old student.

The video, shot by several eyewitnesses, shows a pack of hockey players, students and referees coming off the ice amid a clash between several players shouting at each other. Among the students was a 17-year-old boy dressed in a winter hat, black jacket and sweatpants.

After getting pushed and told to leave by a teenage girl, who Target 12 has confirmed was an acquaintance, the teenage boy walked over to a ref, pointed back toward where he’d walked from and continued to shout.

At that point, Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney – dressed in plain clothes – quickly approached the chaotic scene and shoved the teenager into the hockey-rink door, pulling out his badge and putting it into the student’s face.

“Oh my God!” someone exclaimed as the chief continued to push the teenager.

The chief subsequently turned and pushed a second student, spurring a rink employee to try and intervene. In response, Heagney pushed the employee up against a wall and flashed his badge in his face.

“He’s the chief of police,” an off-camera observer said amid the shoving.

“What happened?” another asked.

“He was putting hands on our kids,” a person responded.

The confrontation erupted after a game between Dighton-Rehoboth-Seekonk and Norton. The co-op team beat Norton 3-1. Target 12 has confirmed Heagney’s son was a player on the losing team.

A second video recording shows Heagney followed the flow of students and adults up a stairwell into the hocky-rink lobby, yelling at two uniformed officers: “give me some [expletive] handcuffs.”

A third recording shows Heagney then tussled with the first teenage boy, eventually handcuffing him on the ground. The city confirmed the teenager was charged with disorderly conduct and will appear in juvenile court in the coming weeks.

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux told Target 12 he was initially concerned when he first watched the video. But after watching it again “at least 15 times,” and then with Heagney on Thursday, the mayor said he was comfortable with how his police chief reacted.

“I don’t think we had a situation where we had a police officer lose control,” Heroux said. “It was an aggressive forceful pushing back of the kid.”

Heroux said Heagney told him he thought the teenage boy was going to get physical with the ref, and then became belligerent after the chief showed him his badge.

“He was trying to restore order and protect that ref,” Heroux said.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Amanda Pitts contributed to this report