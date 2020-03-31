Live Now
Goverrnor Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health daily coronavirus briefing
Video Now: Your questions answered on applying for unemployment in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders suddenly thrown out of work due to the coronavirus crisis, the WPRI 12 newsroom is receiving a flood of questions about unemployment benefits.

We have posted two Q&A articles answering many frequently asked questions:

• March 16: Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for »

• March 30: Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work »

In the above video, Target 12 reporters Tim White and Ted Nesi answer some of the questions that are coming in most often — including how long it should take for your claim to be processed.

