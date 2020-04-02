Video Now: Answering questions about excessive wait times for unemployment benefits

1  of  2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Labor and Training says more than 100,000 Rhode Islanders have filed for unemployment benefits in the last few weeks as the coronavirus emergency shut down businesses across the state.

In the above video, Target 12 reporter Tim White answer another round of questions from viewers, including about excessive wait times on the state’s telephone system, if someone quits their job because of health concerns are they eligible for benefits and are benefits retroactive?

Here are some more key WPRI.com links and other resources to help you:

 Q&A: Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for

 Q&A: Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work

• Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work

• Sign Up: R.I. DLT mailing list for updates on emergency COVID-19 unemployment program

• File a claim: Regular Unemployment | Temporary Disability | Temporary Caregiver

