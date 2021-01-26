Victims of unemployment fraud may hear from taxman in coming months

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State unemployment officials are expecting another shoe to drop soon in the long-running fraud scheme plaguing the unemployment system: many victims will be asked to pay taxes on benefits they didn’t receive.

Unemployment benefits are considered taxable income, and so far authorities say $22.1 million in fraudulent checks have been paid out in the names of countless Rhode Islanders who are gainfully employed. (Citing an ongoing criminal investigation, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training has declined to identify the exact number of victims.)

DLT Director Scott Jensen said Tuesday officials at his agency are preparing to hear from people who receive a 1099 form in the mail for unemployment benefits fraudulently sought in their name.

“We know that is coming and so does IRS,” Jensen said. “It will be a new front to deal with and it will create a lot of anxiety for people.”

“We will take care of it,” he pledged.

Jensen said DLT is working with its tech provider, Amazon, to build a platform for victims who are stung by the taxman so they can fix the problem. He said more details should be available in a few weeks.

“What we don’t want is people to preemptively call,” Jensen said. “We’re going to make sure we push it out we are able to respond effectively.”

The beleaguered agency has been crushed by a mountain of calls and inquiries because of soaring unemployment during the pandemic, as well as people who learned their identities were used by fraudsters for fake jobless claims.

Jenn Roy of North Smithfield and her husband both learned their identities were stolen when a letter came in the mail spelling out their benefits. She said she filled out a state police form on the DLT website and emailed the agency, and has spent hours on hold with DLT for answers, but can never get through.

“I feel like there is nothing there for us to go to, and then we don’t get a response so we don’t know where it stands,” Roy said. “How do I know it hasn’t been paid out already?”

Jensen said it’s common for victims to continue to receive mail about the fraudulent benefits even if the claims were stopped, and DLT simply doesn’t have the capacity to return calls from people who filled out the state police form.

But he said DLT officials are working with Amazon to “communicate in a much more robust way” with people who are victims of fraud or with legitimate claims.

“We’re doing [similar to] a Domino’s pizza tracker, so you will be able to know what is happening with your claim at all times,” he said. “Because that is what makes people anxious and that is what makes people call the call center.”

For Roy, learning that the tax process may be even more stressful this year was salt in the wound.

“What are they going to hit next? Are they going to take out a credit card in my name?” she said. “I just feel like the list is endless at this point because I don’t know what they have.”