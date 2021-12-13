Vendor for Providence police, fire scheduling system hacked

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The vendor that manages the city’s scheduling of police and firefighters has been hacked, forcing public safety officials to scramble to ensure all shifts are filled.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said the scheduling system – called Telestaff – went offline over the weekend.

“Telestaff was hacked across the world,” Paré said. “We have to go back to old school and use paper and pen to make sure that we have the appropriate staffing levels.”

Department brass was forced to call officers individually to find out when they were working next. Normally officers log into the Telestaff system from a computer or an app on their phone to see their schedule or make changes.

An email to Kronos, the company that runs the Telestaff platform, was not immediately returned, but Paré said they were told the outage should be temporary.

“Yesterday they gave us an update that they have their team on it and it could take several days so prepare for operations without it,” he said.

In June, the city’s email and other computer systems went down for several days because of an unknown “network issue.”

Paré said unlike the June incident, this was an attack on a vendor and not a city-run network. He said there is no indication yet that any personal information was compromised in the Telestaff hack.