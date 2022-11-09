EDINBURGH, Scotland (WPRI) — The man authorities say is Nicholas Alahverdian from Rhode Island, hiding under a fake identity in Scotland, is now facing two more extradition requests out of Utah.

During a hearing Wednesday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court — where the man who claims to be Arthur Knight is the subject of an extradition hearing — Scottish prosecutors said they have received two additional requests from U.S. authorities seeking his return to America.

Authorities have said Knight is actually Alahverdian, who also goes by Nicholas Rossi, and detained him in Scotland on a rape charge out of Utah County. He is accused of assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, in 2008.

Prosecutors said the U.S. Embassy in London issued two additional requests for his extradition on Oct. 28, according to the BBC.

The Salt Lake City County District Attorney charged Alahverdian with rape in July for a separate allegation, also from 2008.

According to court paperwork from that case, a woman said she met Alahverdian online and they dated for a couple of months. At first the woman said Alahverdian — whom she knew as Rossi — seemed “nice” and intelligent. But the relationship quickly devolved, according to prosecutors.

“Rossi was also manipulative, he had no job, and he convinced her to loan him money that he did not repay,” prosecutors wrote.

The woman said the couple got into a fight, and Rossi “threw her onto the bed” and raped her.

The third charge is for a different sexual assault allegation elsewhere in Utah that same year.

Wednesday was day three of an extradition hearing to determine if Knight is actually Alahverdian.

The man was arrested in December when he was being treated for COVID symptoms at a Glasgow hospital. Medical staff and police testified Monday that he was identified in part by tattoos on his arms that matched a booking photo taken by the Pawtucket Police Department from a 2010 domestic violence arrest.

On Tuesday, Knight took the stand and prosecutors asked him about the tattoos. The man claimed he woke up from a coma at the hospital to discover his arms had been tattooed, according to the BBC.

An expert testified earlier this week that 10 fingerprints they took from Knight were an exact match to Alahverdian.

The court will decide Friday morning on the matter of the man’s identity. If it rules that Knight is Alahverdian, a separate extradition process will begin to potentially return him to the U.S. to face charges.