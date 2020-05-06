Unlike some other states, RI reports no unusual death spike in March

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Unlike some other parts of the country, Rhode Island did not see an unusually high number of deaths in the weeks and months leading up to the emergence of COVID-19, according to a Target 12 analysis of death records.

The R.I. Department of Health on Wednesday released death records from March, along with historic death totals from the last five years, showing slightly fewer deaths during the first 12 complete weeks of 2020 compared to the same period each year dating back to 2016.

Likewise, the state reports fewer total deaths in March compared to earlier years, according to the state records.

The numbers are preliminary, meaning the totals – especially for March – could be adjusted slightly in the coming months. But an analysis of weekly data shows there would need to be a significant upward revision to make 2020 an outlier.

Rhode Island reported its first COVID-19 case on March 1, with the first two confirmed deaths coming three weeks later on March 28. That timing may indicate why deaths wouldn’t have spiked during the first three months of the year, although statistics from other states show deaths were abnormally high even before doctors started identifying COVID-19 associated deaths.

The Boston Globe last month reported death totals for March exceeded historic levels in Massachusetts, suggesting a likely undercount of deaths that started to grow before the outbreak was made clear.

And the numbers have remained staggeringly high, as Massachusetts has reported 1,100 more deaths than usual between mid-March and mid-April, according to a New York Times analysis. In New York, there were 23,000 more deaths than usual during the same time.

In Rhode Island, weekly deaths from January through March mostly fell below the median measured for the same week over five years. In March, only the first week exceeded the typical level by seven deaths. The following three weeks fell well below the median.

And while weekly deaths through the first three months often exceeded the five-year median of 199 deaths per week, Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said that’s not unusual for this time of year.

“There are seasonal patterns to death data,” Wendelken said in an email. “For example, we tend to see more deaths in the early months of the year.”

Rhode Island has not yet released municipal-level data, but Target 12 requested the information separately from some cities and towns, and the numbers largely match the statewide trend.

In Pawtucket, by example, death certificates totaled 57 through the first three months of the year, down from 70 in 2019 and 62 in 2018. In Warwick, the city reported 258 deaths certificates through the first three months of 2020, down from 260 in 2019 and 272 in 2018.

Providence and East Providence had not completed counts for March, but deaths reported for January and February did not look much different from the prior two years, according to records reviewed by Target 12. Cranston declined to disclose its numbers, claiming the information needed to come from the Health Department. (A Health Department spokesperson said the numbers only needed to be verified by the state.)

The death totals may start to look less rosy beginning next month when the state releases records from April. The Health Department reported 258 patients infected with COVID-19 died during April, which is already nearly 35% of the total number reported during March.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

