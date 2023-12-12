EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The abrupt closure of the Washington Bridge on I-195 West has thrown Greater Providence into disarray, disrupting travel for nearly 100,000 commuters and threatening the state’s economy during one of the biggest spending months of the year.

Democratic Gov. Dan McKee and R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti insist the closure is necessary to protect the lives of drivers. But the decision came as a startling surprise to nearly everyone in government. Alviti said the bridge was last inspected without issue in July, but on Friday a worker noticed serious structural problems.

“The closure of I-195 last night was completely unexpected and unacceptable,” House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian, D-East Providence, wrote Tuesday morning.

“The traffic situation in East Providence is a nightmare,” Kazarian continued. “People cannot wait months – everything we have must go towards fixing I-195 ASAP. And afterwards, we deserve to know how a failure of this magnitude was able to happen.”

The effects have been immediate and far-reaching, disrupting schools, businesses and emergency services. Some are calling on McKee to declare a state of emergency, while others have indicated the legislature needs to get involved.

“I would be interested to know what DOT knew going in and was there anything that could have been done to avoid getting into a situation where you have to stop the traffic flow over the bridge for safety reasons,” state Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, told Target 12.

In East Providence — one of the communities most disrupted by the bridge closure — Council President Bob Rodericks has called on the governor to announce a state of emergency. But McKee said Tuesday he doesn’t think it’s necessary so far, explaining the state may be able to pay for the problem without the order that typically opens the door to more federal funding.

And in Providence, City Councilor Sue Anderbois expressed concern about detour routes that will send highway levels of traffic through Wayland Square.

“The East Side of PVD cannot be used as a months-long substitute for the interstate highway. It’s dangerous and inefficient,” Anderbois wrote on social media.

Alviti, who is one of the only remaining cabinet holdover from the Raimondo administration, is in the hot seat. And McKee has been criticized for posting a photo of him visiting a pizza shop and skipping out on an initial news conference Monday night.

A spokesperson said Tuesday the governor didn’t appear because he wanted experts to handle it, and his office denied they had any other events, despite the pizza-shop photo.

Broader criticism has begun to swirl, as other lawmakers raise concerns about the potential public safety threat the bridge closure represents.

“If you had a stroke right now, every second = brain cell death,” Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, R-Cranston, posted online. “We need you at a stroke center ASAP to start medications that can be the deciding factor as to whether you can walk or talk again. We cannot of you in traffic for hours. Let’s have an all hands on deck approach to solving the ambulance problem TODAY. Literally, lives depend on it.”

On social media, drivers have reported spending hours commuting on travel that would typically take minutes in the country’s smallest state.

“It’s chaos,” Common Cause Rhode Island executive director John Marion posted. “People are cutting through every street in EP desperately trying to find a way to a Henderson approach. The main thoroughfares are parking lots.”

State Rep. Jennifer Stewart, D-Pawtucket, argued RIDOT has “failed in its most basic task.”

“This is a serious problem, jeopardizing people’s health and causing major problems for people who travel for work, school, etc.,” she wrote on social media.

McKee said he received a call Tuesday morning from longtime state Sen. Walter Felag, D-Warren, who “outlined multiple ideas” to reduce the number of people on the roads, including one involving the Newport Pell Bridge.

The conversation with Felag, McKee said, is an example of “the collaborative thoughts coming our way.”

Knight said he wants the legislature to hold oversight hearings on the bridge closure, explaining it’s their role to understand what went wrong. And Providence business owners are bracing for revenue lost two weeks before Christmas, as people living in other parts of the region will likely avoid visiting the capital city because of the traffic implications.

“We’ll eventually get the whole story and if there’s something we can do better I will be pressing that we in fact do it and make it better,” Knight said.

House Minority Whip David Place, R-Burrillville, linked the bridge closure to the policy priorities advanced by Rhode Island’s ruling Democrats.

“Politics, policy and elections have consequences,” Place wrote on social media. “The Easts (Bay/Side) are experiencing what happens when bike lanes and linear parks are prioritized over sidewalks and highways. We get the government and infrastructure you vote for.”

State Sen. Meghan Kallman, D-Pawtucket, called the bridge closure “a real mess,” but also argued it presents an opportunity for RIPTA “to step it up.”

“One bus can replace up to 40 cars, and both Philadelphia and LA provided emergency free bus services during major road shutdowns,” Kallman wrote on social media.

Spokespeople for House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

McKee said he’s been in touch with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Jack Reed — who has helped steer huge amounts of transportation dollars into the state over the years — to see what federal help is available to address the problem.

Reed and the other three members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman Seth Magaziner and Congressman Gabe Amo — issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon saying they had written to Buttigieg seeking a meeting and advocating for federal assistance to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.

“Our offices are working together and closely monitoring this situation in coordination with federal, state, and local officials,” they said. “We stand ready to help the state, support the community, and assist all those impacted by this ongoing emergency bridge closure.”

The federal lawmakers also said they expect to eventually help from other agencies, such as the U.S. Small Business Administration, that will need to assist those affected by the closure.

