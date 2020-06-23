Unclear if Providence gym will reopen as members’ accounts remain frozen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The lights are still off and the doors are locked at the Boston Sports Club on Providence’s East Side.

“In accordance with recently issued regulations and with our community’s health and safety in mind, we have temporarily closed all clubs,” a recorded message says when you call that location.

While gyms were permitted to reopen in early June as Rhode Island entered Phase 2 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s reopening plan, it’s unclear at this time whether this one in particular will reopen. A ‘for lease’ sign can be seen at the entrance to the parking lot and this online listing shows the space is on the market.

The gym’s website says it’s closed due to COVID-19 and all memberships have been frozen.

The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said as of March 1, it’s received nearly 1,200 complaints about Boston Sports Clubs and its parent company, Town Sports International.

Last month, Healey sent a letter to the CEO demanding the company provide members with “straightforward instructions regarding how they may cancel their contracts.” She also said:

another form of online submission, and may not require consumers to submit cancellation by any means that would require them to leave their homes, such as certified mail or in-person delivery. BSC may not charge consumers any fee or penalty for cancelling their contracts. Cease billing consumers who have submitted notice of cancellation to BSC.

Issue pro-rata refunds within fifteen days to consumers who submit notice of cancellation

for any amount they have paid to BSC to access BSC clubs on or after March 16, 2020.

Under Rhode Island law, members can get out of a gym contract if the facility “permanently discontinues operation of the health club or location or substantially changes the operation.”

Target 12 reached out to Boston Sports Clubs and Town Sports International for comment and we were sent the following form letter:

“Dear Member,

“We hope this email finds you and your loved ones safe and healthy.

“We truly miss all of you and can’t wait to reopen our doors to see everyone and to get back into our fitness routines. Although our gyms have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working diligently behind the scenes to make sure that when we do return to our clubs, our staff and members are not only safe, but comfortable working out in our gyms.

“To ensure this, we’ve put together a preliminary plan which we will continue to add to based on Federal and State guidelines for Phase 1 Reopening:

Operating hours will vary according to Gov’t regulations by State

Some cardio equipment will be removed to respect the 6’ Social Distancing rule

Group Training, Babysitting, Basketball and Swimming will not permitted, but Personal Training will still remain available to you

Bathrooms will be open and equipped with signage indicating 6’ distances

Unless mandated otherwise, lockers will be designated 6’ apart for storing personal belongings

Members will be required to take their temperature prior to entering into the club and wear protective masks or face coverings during their entire workout experience

Each employee will have their temperature taken upon their shift starting and will be provided with masks and gloves

“As of now, we are still awaiting information on specific reopen dates as Phase 1 goes into effect across the nation.

“Until then, please continue to be safe and know we’ll be ready for you once the green light is given to return to our clubs. As a reminder – memberships continue to be on freeze and your account will not be billed.”