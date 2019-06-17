Twin River VP linked to search warrant

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The home of the vice president of operations at Twin River was searched as part of an ongoing investigation at the casino, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Two search warrants have been executed in connection with the probe: one at Twin River in Lincoln, and one connected to Mike Barlow, an executive at the casino. Both records are under seal, but logs of the warrants at Providence District Court show both searches happened on Friday.

Capt. Todd Olson of the Stonington Police Department said they assisted the R.I. State Police in their search of Barlow’s Mystic Connecticut home.

“We were contacted just to be present in the event there was a problem of some sort,” Olson said, adding there were no issues in serving the search warrant.

Mystic, CT home of Mike Barlow

State police staged at a nearby Mystic restaurant where a worker told Target 12 they arrived around 6 a.m.

Patti Doyle, a spokesperson for Twin River, confirmed Barlow is the vice president of operations at the casino, but declined to provide any further information including his current job status.

According to Barlow’s LinkedIn account, he has been at the casino since 2006, when he was hired to be the vice president of food and beverage. He was named vice president of operations in 2014, according to the online profile. Prior to that he worked at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut running the food and beverage program there.

Barlow’s profile states he was a “key contributor” to the flagship restaurants at Twin River.

On Friday state police investigators executed a search warrant at Twin River. Laura Meade Kirk, a spokesperson for the state police, declined to provide details on the nature of the search.

On Friday, Doyle would only say Twin River’s leaders believe the investigation to be related to one of the businesses that operates in the food court, and that they are “cooperating fully.”

“We believe the focus is on a tenant and a Twin River employee,” she said.

Barlow has not been charged with a crime. A phone call to a number listed under his name was not immediately returned.

Note: This story has been updated to add the location of the search involving Mike Barlow

