Trial set in case against former Mattiello adviser

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A date has been set this fall for the bench trial of Jeffrey Britt, a former political adviser to House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, which could result in the speaker and his chief of staff testifying before the court.  

Britt, 51, has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of money laundering and a misdemeanor charge of making a prohibited campaign contribution in relation to a controversial political mailer distributed to benefit Mattiello during his 2016 re-election campaign.

According to Britt’s lawyer, former Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Robert Corrente, the trial will begin on Oct. 5 at Kent County Superior Court. Mattiello and his chief of staff Leo Skenyon are among a long list of potential witnesses that could testify during the trial, according to court documents.

Britt rejected a plea deal from prosecutors last month, which would have included 18 months in prison and a $2,000 fine in exchange for admitting to the money laundering and one year on probation for admitting to the campaign finance charge.

Corrente said Britt, who now lives in Florida, will be appearing in person for the trial.

The trial is expected to last “roughly a week,” according to Corrente, and will be heard by Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini.

Britt’s case is unrelated to a grand jury investigation revealed earlier this year by Target 12 over allegations that Mattiello threatened retaliation against leaders of the R.I. Convention Center if they did not drop a personnel investigation into his friend James Demers.

