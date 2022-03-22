BOSTON (WPRI) – A man who lost tens of thousands of dollars to convicted former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia sent a scathing letter to a federal judge criticizing him for granting Correia multiple delays in reporting to prison.

Stephen Miller, a Rhode Island businessman who testified at Correia’s trial that he invested and lost $70,000 in Correia’s defunct SnoOwl app, told U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in a letter he is “appalled” by the judge’s “repeated extensions to report to prison.”

“I could not be more discouraged and disappointed in your decision,” Miller wrote in the letter that was entered into the court record. “These extensions in my opinion are obscenely lenient and a travesty of justice.”

Correia was supposed to begin serving a six-year sentence at a federal prison in New Hampshire on Dec. 3, but Woodlock has granted multiple delays over the past several months. The reasons ranged from allowing Correia to help at his wife’s family restaurant over the holidays, the increase in COVID infections at the federal prison, and giving him more time to file paperwork with 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Correia is currently scheduled to report to prison on April 5.

“I have to ask myself, am I being victimized for the second time by your honor’s repeated leniency granted to Jasiel Correia?” Miller wrote.

In the letter dated Mar. 11, Miller said Correia has displayed an “arrogant, above-the-law narcissistic attitude,” claiming Correia has been spotted at a cigar bar in Rhode Island.

“While patronizing this establishment, he has been seen enjoying cocktails and smoking cigars while entertaining friends – exhibiting actions similar to those of Mr. Vincent “Buddy” Cianci,” Miller wrote. “Jasiel Correia has continued to make a mockery of the federal court system by his arrogance and actions while on these extensions.”

Miller referred to the former mayor as a “Teflon Don,” a nickname given to the late Mafia boss John Gotti for his ability to escape punishment.

“It is time Jasiel reports for his incarceration and serves the time he was sentenced,” Miller wrote.

A jury at federal court in Boston convicted Correia of 21 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy that he defrauded investors in the SnoOwl app and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes. But Woodlock later tossed out 10 counts (including the fraud charge in which Miller was the victim) based on technicalities in the law.

But Correia was still ordered to pay $310,000 in restitution to SnoOwl investors, including for the convictions that were overturned by Woodlock.

During Correia’s trial, Miller testified that he thought Correia was a “boy wonder” when he first met him at a waterfront bar in Fall River. Correia, a City Council candidate at the time, claimed he had sold a previous app for a hefty sum, Miller said, spurring him to invest the money in SnoOwl.

“He said he was not going to take a dime” in salary yet as he built the company, Miller testified.

But prosecutors said Correia actually spent the SnoOwl money on a “lavish lifestyle” that included luxury cars, adult entertainment and expensive vacations.

Reached by phone, Miller declined to be interviewed by the letter, saying only he wrote to Woodlock because he found it “laughable” that Correia has received so many extensions thus far.