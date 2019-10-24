Town solicitor altercation turned over to state police

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Allegations that town solicitor Tim Williamson hit a man in the face with the door of town hall are now being investigated by Rhode Island State Police.

West Warwick Police Chief, Colonel Mark Knott said the investigation was turned over to state police Thursday morning “based upon our close personal and professional relationships with both involved parties.”

Knott said he wanted to “maintain the integrity and transparency of the process.”

Derek Read was one of several people in the crowd who spoke critically of Williamson and town council during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Read has also been a vocal member of a group calling for the council to fire Williamson.

Read filed a complaint with police after the meeting, alleging Williamson “intentionally” hit him in the face with the glass, front door of town hall.

“He gave me a grin through the first set of doors,” Read said. “He takes that second door and swings it right out, intentionally hitting me in the face.”

Read, who did not report any injuries, said after the incident Willaimson looked back and said, “Why don’t you put that on social media?”

Williamson has not responded to requests for comment.

During the meeting, all but four of the items on the agenda were tabled on Williamson’s recommendation.

Williamson, a former state representative, cited concern over a recent finding by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office that the town had violated the Open Meetings Act (OMA) earlier this year.

An Oct. 17 letter to the town indicated West Warwick failed to provide enough details for agenda items connected to three meetings, from last December to February.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President David Gosselin criticized the violation, insisting West Warwick’s agendas are similar to those in other towns and cities.

“Based on [Neronha’s] ruling, he needs to look at the whole state,” Gosselin said.

It was the third time within a year, and the second time this month, West Warwick was accused of violating state transparency laws.

There was a second OMA violation filed last year, and in an unrelated case, the attorney general sued the town this month for allegedly violating the Access to Public Records Act (APRA) in connection with a 2018 records request.

Walt Buteau (wbuteau@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Future inquiries can be directed to the RISP.