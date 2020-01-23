Top RI House Republican sues Mattiello over controversial audit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island House’s top Republican said Thursday he is going to court to challenge House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s decision to order an unusual audit of the Rhode Island Convention Center without calling a formal vote.

A draft of the lawsuit that House Minority Leader Blake Filippi plans to file alleges Mattiello unlawfully usurped the authority of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services (JCLS), the five-member panel that oversees the General Assembly’s administration and its roughly $46 million annual budget. The speaker has long exercised unilateral control over JCLS.

At issue is a Dec. 23 letter from Auditor General Dennis Hoyle, who is appointed by Assembly leaders, informing Convention Center executives that JCLS had directed him to conduct a performance audit of their organization. The timing of the audit raised eyebrows at the State House because it coincided with a personnel investigation there involving Mattiello friend James Demers, the facility’s director of security.

The statute empowering the auditor general to conduct performance audits says he may do so if a majority of JCLS members request one. During a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers on Friday, Mattiello indicated that while there had been no vote by JCLS — which hasn’t met in years — he sees his actions as constituting a majority decision because he is JCLS’s chairman.

Filippi disagrees.

The leader’s legal complaint, set to be filed Thursday in Superior Court, argues he has been “denied the right to vote” on JCLS decisions. He asks a judge to issue a preliminary injunction to block the Convention Center audit, as well as a declaratory judgment finding Mattiello and the head of JCLS, Frank Montanaro Jr., “have unlawfully assumed the powers of JCLS.”

Filippi is represented in the case by former R.I. Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell, an attorney who serves a legal counsel to the state GOP.

“It’s time for those making the laws to stop breaking the laws,” Filippi said in a statement. He declined further comment.

The other four members of JCLS are House Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere. Ruggerio and Algiere have both confirmed Mattiello and Montanaro did not consult them about the Convention Center audit.

In addition to Mattiello and Montanaro, Filippi’s draft complaint lists Shekarchi, Ruggerio, Algiere and Hoyle as defendants.

Tim White, Eli Sherman and Walt Buteau contributed to this report.