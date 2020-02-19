Top Mattiello aides Skenyon, Montanaro go before grand jury

Frank Montanaro Jr., right, heads into the grand jury accompanied by his attorney.

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s closest aides were in court Wednesday to testify before the grand jury looking into whether the speaker retaliated against Rhode Island Convention Center leaders over a personnel investigation involving his friend.

Target 12 saw both Leo Skenyon, Mattiello’s chief of staff, and Frank Montanaro Jr., executive director of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, walking into the Kent County courthouse, where the grand jury began testimony on the matter on Feb. 10.

The attorney general’s office has declined to confirm or deny the existence of the grand jury investigation, citing office policy.

As Target 12 has previously reported, Mattiello spoke with a Convention Center board member in December about a personnel matter there involving James Demers, a friend of the speaker’s who is director of security there. Sources say Mattiello was unhappy about the situation, and days later Montanaro used his position to order an unusual performance audit of the facility.

However, Mattiello canceled the audit once Target 12 revealed it had not been properly authorized under state law. (That issue has triggered separate litigation by House Republican Leader Blake Filippi.) In the meantime, state police and the attorney general’s office began investigating the speaker’s interactions with the Convention Center.

Mattiello has denied any wrongdoing and insisted he only wanted to have a review of potential financial improprieties flagged by Demers. The speaker has declined to say exactly what Demers is alleging, and Convention Center leaders have noted their finances are audited annually.

Montanaro was accompanied to court Wednesday by Kevin Bristow, who confirmed he is representing Montanaro but declined further comment. As head of JCLS, Montanaro oversees the General Assembly’s operations and its roughly $46 million annual budget.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Montanaro said he answered all the grand jury’s questions truthfully, though he declined to say what he was asked. He also declined to say if he regretted the commotion caused by the audit, but noted he does his job as head of JCLS and honors all requests. He emphasized that he believes there was no wrongdoing.

It’s unclear who is representing Skenyon. Former R.I. Democratic Party Chairman Bill Lynch accompanied Skenyon when he spoke to investigators last fall about a separate investigation into Mattiello’s 2016 re-election campaign, but last week Lynch declined to say whether he is representing Skenyon again in the Convention Center matter.

