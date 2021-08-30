Tony Silva stepping down as McKee’s chief of staff after land controversy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s chief of staff, Tony Silva, is stepping down as he faces an independent investigation by the attorney general and the state police over his efforts to influence a controversial wetlands development in Cumberland.

Silva, who has been McKee’s chief of staff since 2015 in both the lieutenant governor’s office and now the governor’s office, is retiring effective immediately. Antonio Afonso Jr., a lawyer who has been serving as McKee’s senior deputy chief of staff, will take over as chief of staff.

“Tony and I reached a mutual agreement that it is in the best interest of the Administration for him to retire from state government effective immediately,” McKee said in a statement Monday morning.

“Right now, his situation is a distraction from the critical work we have ahead,” McKee said. “I appreciate that Tony understands the need to remove the distraction to ensure we can continue serving Rhode Islanders effectively.”

Silva becomes the shortest-tenured chief of staff to a newly inaugurated governor since 1991, when Ed Wood lasted only 79 days as the top aide to Democrat Bruce Sundlun.

The announcement comes after weeks of mounting controversy over Silva’s efforts to develop a wetlands property at 45 Canning St. in Cumberland. Target 12 first revealed text messages and emails showing Silva continued pressing Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter to withdraw the town’s objections to the development long after Silva claimed he had given up his financial interest in the property.

McKee initially stood by Silva, telling reporters he had found no evidence his chief of staff exerted undue influence over the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and that he was comfortable with how Silva had interacted with Mutter.

But the governor reversed course within 24 hours, asking Attorney General Peter Neronha and R.I. State Police Col. James Manni to conduct an independent investigation into Silva’s actions. McKee and Neronha are both Democrats.

Silva has maintained his actions were appropriate. “I’ve done nothing wrong,” he told Target 12 last week.

Separately, the R.I. Republican Party has filed a complaint against Silva with the R.I. Ethics Commission, pointing out that he did not report his interest in the 45 Canning St. property as part of his mandatory annual financial disclosures. Silva has said he did not think he needed to disclose the property because he had not closed on the transaction.

McKee and Silva are both influential figures in Cumberland, where McKee served as mayor and Silva as police chief. Silva continued to hold a part-time position as the town’s $7,500-a-year deputy director of emergency management until new scrutiny of the longstanding arrangement led him to resign.

Silva previously served as director of the Division of Motor Vehicles under Gov. Lincoln Chafee and is eligible for an annual state pension of $44,845, according to the treasurer’s office. He also receives a $21,000 pension from the town of Lincoln for his years of service there as a police officer.

Afonso, the new chief of staff, is a prominent attorney who also hails from Cumberland. He briefly served as acting chief of staff soon after McKee took office in March while Silva was assigned to oversee day-to-day management of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Afonso and his law former firm, Moses Afonso Ryan, was the first party to reach a settlement with the state in the lawsuit over 38 Studios, paying $4.4 million in 2014 due to their work on the $75 million in state-backed sold to benefit the video-game company founded by Curt Schilling.

More to come.

