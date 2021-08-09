Thousands who use HealthSource RI may be overpaying for health insurance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Thousands of Rhode Islanders who use HealthSource RI may be overpaying for their health insurance because they haven’t taken advantage of a recent change in federal law.

“It’s historically affordable,” HealthSource RI director Lindsay Lang told Target 12. “It’s never been as affordable as it is right now.”

Lang said that her team has reached out to roughly 2,900 Rhode Island enrollees to let them know that they may benefit from changing their coverage plan before the open enrollment deadline on Aug. 15.

The reason for the change: the American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed in March, has increased federal subsidies for health care plans.

The Affordable Care Act, which established a nationwide marketplace exchange for health insurance, offers Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum level plans, and approximately 32,000 Rhode Islanders are enrolled in one of the plans through HealthSource RI, according to Lang.

She said her team found that thousands of people around the state would benefit from switching from the Bronze to the Silver plan, giving them more coverage with little or no difference in cost, because of the new federal subsidies.

Yet so far, she said, only about 100 people have switched out of the nearly 3,000 that might benefit.

“We’re seeing our consumers’ costs come down by an average of $50 a month,” Lang said.

She gave an example: “For a family of four, earning about $70,000 dollars a year, they’re going to see a savings of about $900 each month.”

If you miss the open enrollment deadline of Aug. 15, there will be another opportunity starting Nov. 1.