‘Those were some dark days’: One-on-one with Gov. Gina Raimondo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been eight weeks since Rhode Island announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus, and Gov. Gina Raimondo has held a briefing for reporters and the public almost every day since the crisis began.

Due to social distancing rules, the Health Department has instructed her not to take questions from reporters in the room. But on Friday night, the governor sat down for a one-on-one interview with WPRI 12 to discuss the decisions she’s made and the path forward.

“I work every day to make it a little less bad. There’s no good options,” Raimondo said. “Option A is bad. Option B is worse. Pick the least bad option.”

Watch the governor’s full interview with politics editor Ted Nesi in the video above.

