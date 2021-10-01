Third legislative committee to examine ILO contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The chairman of the R.I. Senate Finance Committee said he plans on asking state education leaders about a controversial contract awarded to a brand-new consulting firm.

State Sen. Ryan Pearson, D-Cumberland, said officials from the R.I. Department of Education are scheduled to testify first at a hearing Wednesday after a Target 12 investigation ILO Group LLC landed a lucrative state contract worth up to $5.2 million.

“That five million we were not aware of that it would be spent on that contract,” Pearson said on a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “That’s one of the reasons education is the first department that is going to be in Wednesday, to talk to us about the money they do have and how they are spending it.”

The Senate Finance Committee inquiry will be happening at the same time a House Oversight Committee hearing on how the state is hiring consultants following the ILO contract. The Senate Oversight Committee is conducting a similar examination the day before.

ILO Group was incorporated the same week Gov. Dan McKee took office. The McKee administration struck its deal with ILO, which was established by former executives of Chiefs for Change, a national nonprofit led by longtime McKee ally and adviser Mike Magee.

McKee has said ILO was tasked to help reopen schools and expand a municipal education initiative like he launched when he was mayor of Cumberland in 2007. The alternative education program operates separately from traditional town school departments.

Pearson, who served as a school committee member in Cumberland, said the initiative is largely after-school programming “and a lot of families do enjoy using them.” But added “there really isn’t any alignment between what they are doing … and the curriculum or coordination through school district.”

Pearson said the committee will seek answers on how RIDE used federal coronavirus disaster relief money on the ILO contract to expand the municipal education programs.

“I am not sure that we would have agreed to spend that kind of money heading in that direction at this point,” he said. “But that is conversation we will be having with the administration in the coming months.”