CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police are investigating a theft at a storage facility where thieves broke into 97 units earlier this month.

Officers responded to a storage facility on Starline Way in Cranston on the morning of Dec. 11 after getting a call that a couple of units had been broken into.

“Once there, the officer checked the property with the business owner and counted 97 Storage units had been burglarized,” according to a police report. “The locks had been cut and removed.”

The business owner said the gates to the facility had been left open prior to the theft.

Several customers responded to the facility to check their units and “reported various items stolen including furniture, clothing and household items but nothing of notable value.”

Anyone with information about the crime are asked to contact Det. Salvador Sanchez at at 942-2211 or ssanchez@cranstonpoliceri.com.

People can also send information anonymously by texting 847411 keyword CRANTONPD followed by the tip, according to police.